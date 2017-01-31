Shivpal Yadav to form new party after assembly election results are announced.

Lucknow, Jan 31: Former Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party President Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday said he will form a new party after March 11 when the assembly election results will be announced.

He made the announcement after filing his nomination from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat on SP ticket.

Shivpal Yadav, young brother of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, said he had been back-stabbed in the feud with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

In 2012, Shivpal Yadav won from Jaswantnagar by 1.33 lakh votes.

“As of now I have got the party symbol and am fighting the election… I did not want to but had to give in to the demands of the people,” he said.

Unable to hide his disappointment over the way he has been marginalized in the party after Akhilesh Yadav took charge as President, he reiterated his allegiance to Mulayam Singh.

He said he will always be with his elder brother and said it was very unfortunate that people who were groomed by the former party chief had not only turned their back on him but had also humiliated him.

“Netaji ka apmaan hua par hum unke saath hain,” he said.

Shivpal Yadav urged his supporters who had been denied ticket by the SP to contest as independent.

Shivpal Yadav was removed as the state party President by Akhilesh Yadav after he took over as the national President this month.

–IANS