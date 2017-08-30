Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for two weeks

New Delhi, August 30: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for two weeks. Meanwhile, one of the convicts in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, A.G. Perarivalan, was granted parole on August 24. The mother of the convict, Arputham Ammal, had requested the Central Prison in Vellore to grant 30 days leave to Perarivalan, for the treatment of his father Gnanasekaran.

The request was earlier rejected by the Deputy Inspector General of prison, Vellore Range, stating that he is not eligible for ordinary leave under Rule 22. However, the Additional Director General of police had remarked among other things that an ordinary leave can be granted on the condition that life convict Perarivalan should be provided with a strong police escort during the period of leave.

Since Perarivalan’s arrest just days after the assassination, he has spent over 26 years in custody, much more than he has lived outside. His mother Arputham Ammal had filed several petitions with the Chief Minister’s special cell, seeking the release of her son on parole to meet his aged, bed-ridden father. (ANI)