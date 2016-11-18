Supreme Court refuses to stay, as petitions against demonitisation pending in lower courts

New Delhi, November 18: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay, for now, the petitions against demonetisation pending before different High Courts and subordinate courts.

“It indicates the magnitude of the problem is serious. People are going to the High Courts for relief. This is a serious issue. Let them go,” said a bench of Chief Justice T.S. Thakur and Justice Anil R. Dave as Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi urged the apex court to stay all such proceeding in High Courts and subordinate courts.

Adjourning the matter for November 25, the court asked the Attorney General to move transfer petitions, which the court will consider.

The Centre had on November 8 demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes to what it said was curb black money and corruption.