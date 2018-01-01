Mumbai, New Delhi, September 1: Experts feel demonetization and huge destocking before the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) can be the reasons for the unexpected slow down
Mumbai, April 05: The Country’s supreme banking authority, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has cleared a proposal to introduce new currency notes of Rs 200 denomination, according to a report
New Delhi, Feb 08: Cash withdrawal limits imposed after demonitisation would be raised to Rs 50,000 from the existing Rs 24,000 with effect from February 20. All limitations on cash
New Delhi, Feb. 3: The Supreme Court today will hear a plea filed by the family of Siya Ram, who died while standing in a bank queue in Uttar Pradesh
New Delhi, Feb.1: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley said that India has witnessed historic and impactful economic reforms and policy making in the last one year
New Delhi, Jan 30: Slamming the government for presenting the union budget on February 1, the opposition parties on Monday said they will raise the issue of demonetisation during the
New Delhi, Jan 16: The RBI on Monday hiked the daily ATM withdrawal limit from Rs 4,500 to Rs 10,000 and doubled the weekly Current Account withdrawal limit to Rs
New Delhi, January 10: While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is still reconciling the quantum of demonetised currency that has been returned to banks by the December 30, 2016
New Delhi, December 31: Assailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, the Congress on Saturday said the “disastrous” currency ban decision will lead to a drop in every economic indicator.
The real estate sector, which faced turbulent times in 2016, is staring at another challenging year ahead, following disruption caused by reforms like the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) and
Ahemedabad, December 21: Within three days after the announcement of demonitisation, a co-operative bank have got Rs. 500 crore deposit. BJP president Amit Shah is the director of this Bank.
New Delhi, December 21: The Central government is likely to pass an ordinance to ban giving salary in cash. A special Union Cabinet meeting is going on in this regard. Employers
New Delhi, December 16: Political parties are exempted under Income Tax law to deposit old currency notes in their bank accounts, said Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa. Political parties are exempted
Thiruvananthapuram, December 1: Serpentine queues were seen in front of state treasuries and banks — with the ATMs seeing less of a crowd — across Kerala on Thursday, the first
New Delhi, November 29: The government is not considering extending the December 30 deadline for depositing the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, whose demonetisation was announced on Novemeber
New delhi, November 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all BJP lawmakers to submit details of bank transactions between November 8 and December 31, to party chief Amit Shah. The
New Delhi, November 25: After the news of huge amount deposited in the bank account of West Bengal BJP unit, a new information is revealed on certain real estate deals,
New Delhi, November 19: Battling an unprecedented cash crunch after the government spiked high-value currency notes, banks at various places have been receiving soiled Rs 100 notes for disbursal that
New Delhi, November 18: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay, for now, the petitions against demonetisation pending before different High Courts and subordinate courts. “It indicates the magnitude
New Delhi, November 15: Congress spokesman Kapil Sibal has launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accusing him of being out of sync with the woes of the