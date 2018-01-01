After the arrest of Joy, Police making strict rules there at the caste wall area and not letting other people out of Vadaymabady. Women activists of Dalit Bhoo Avakasha Samara
Hyderabad/Telangana, August 16: The Retired Justice AK Roopanwal Commission would take a glance at the circumstances which led to the death of Rohith Vemula at Hyderabad Central University. Rohit Vemula
New Delhi, August 7: BJP-RSS in a statement said that Kerala has turned to be a native of violent activities. And the Presidential rule must come into power to establish
Bhubaneshwar,July12:She scored more than 91% in this year’s high school certificate examination and should have started classes at one of the several plus two colleges in Odisha state capital Bhubaneswar.
New Delhi , Dec. 27 : Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday asked Mayawati whether she was trying to hide her corruption by using
New Delhi, Dec 27: Slamming Mayawati for linking the Enforcement Directorate action against BSP to her being a Dalit, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today said her Dalit origin does
BENGALURU,Dec13: Sadashivnagar police registered an FIR against the director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and four faculty members for allegedly orchestrating a sexual harassment complaint against a male
Allahabad,Oct25:A 28-year-old unemployed Dalit man allegedly died of hunger in the Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh. His differently-abled wife, who has not eaten a morsel for days, is also fighting
Ahmedabad,Oct14:The parents of an Indian Army soldier, who was allegedly killed by upper caste members six years back at their village in Surendranagar district, have sat on a dharna in
Nashik,Oct11:At least eight to ten Dalit families have left Talegaon village in Nashik after a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a Dalit teenager, triggering violent protests in the
Dehradun/Pithoragarh, Oct 7 :A 35-year-old Dalit man was beheaded allegedly by a primary school teacher who accused him of rendering “impure” a flour mill by using it before the upper
Lucknow, Sept 27: Though she raises her voice for Dalits in the parliament, she is a pro- ‘Secularist’. However Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has love for every religion, sex
Agra,Sept23:A Dalit teenager was tied to a tree, whipped and tortured on suspicion of stealing a buffalo by more than 15 upper caste men in Agra, who allegedly poured petrol
Jagraon,Sept8 :The Dalit students of Lajpat Rai DAV College in Jagraon announced an agitation on Monday against a biometric attendance system installed by the college authorities for them. College authorities
Amritsar,Sept6:Singer turned politician Hans Raj Hans on Monday disrupted Punjab Congress chief Capt. Amarinder Singh’s rally for nearly 30 minutes alleging discrimination towards the Dalits. An upset Hans Raj, jumped
MUZAFFARNAGAR,Sept5: A Dalit couple was allegedly assaulted by some land owners when they refused to do manual labour in their sugarcane fields in Pipalhera village. Raju was beaten up by
New Delhi, September 3:Commenting on the contradictory statements made by Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and his party colleague Ashutosh over sacked leader Sandeep Kumar, the Congress on Saturday said the
Ahmedabad August 23In a small village called Mithikuyi near Ahmedabad, seven young men are training 200 Dalit students on how to appear for and crack competitive exams so they can apply for
Gandhinagar, Aug 23: Fifty Congress MLAs were evicted and suspended for a day from the Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday after they staged a demonstration and disrupted the House proceedings over
Muzaffarnagar August 19: Three ward boys of a private nursing home in Shamli arrested after they allegedly tried to rape a Dalit woman. The accused have been booked under the