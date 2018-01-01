#Dalits
300 Dalits convert to Buddhism in Gujarat

Gujarat, October 12: Over 200 people from the Dalit community from Gujarat converted to Buddhism in three separate events organised by Buddhist organisations here on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi,

Is Caste Politics returns in Gujarat? 

In the late 1970s and 80s, Amitabh Bachchan’s bell-bottom pants were in trend. Twenty-five years later, they are back in trend again. “Caste politics is something similar,” chuckles a veteran

Gujarat Dalit who consumed poison dead

Ahmedabad, July 31 : In a protest on Dalit attack in Una, One of the Dalits who had consumed poisonous substance died on Sunday morning at Ahmedabad civil hospital. Yogeshbhai Sarikhada,

