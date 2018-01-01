Bengaluru,June29:A Dalit farm worker and his son were allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up on suspicion that he helped his son elope with a Muslim girl. The assault
Coimbatore, Oct 28: Community bonhomie was at its best in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, when Dalits, tribals and others jointly celebrated Diwali at Koniamman Temple by sharing sweets and
Gujarat, October 12: Over 200 people from the Dalit community from Gujarat converted to Buddhism in three separate events organised by Buddhist organisations here on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi,
New Delhi, Oct 12: Who else would rather support the cow vigilantes of the country other than RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat? It make no sense if he pull out support
KOLHAPUR, MAHARASHTRA,Sept27: Lakhs of people from Maharashtra’s most powerful caste group, the Marathas, held a muk or silent rally in Pune on Sunday to protest the rape and killing of
New Delhi, September 20: Seeking 25 per cent reservation for upper caste poor, dalit leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said the present ceiling of 50 per cent should be raised
In the run-up to the 2014 general elections, then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering of Dalits and backward classes in Kerala, had described himself as a
New Delhi, September 13: The BJP will hold 200 “Dalit Sammelans” across Uttar Pradesh to woo the community ahead of the next year’s assembly elections in the state. All dalit
New Delhi, Sep 05: Hitting back at BSP Chief Mayawati for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working only for corporates, the BJP on Monday accused the former Uttar Pradesh Chief
New Delhi, August 23: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s charge that the former is pursuing and championing anti-Dalit policies, reflected her nervousness ahead of
Allahabad, Aug 20: Four years after three Dalit youths were killed in a firing incident at Thangadh in Surendranagar district of Gujarat, the state government has decided to form a Special
Una August 8:Jignesh Mevani, 35, has been the face of protests by Dalits following the assault of Dalits in Una. An English literature graduate, former Gujarati journalist and serving lawyer,
In the late 1970s and 80s, Amitabh Bachchan’s bell-bottom pants were in trend. Twenty-five years later, they are back in trend again. “Caste politics is something similar,” chuckles a veteran
Ahmedabad, July 31 : In a protest on Dalit attack in Una, One of the Dalits who had consumed poisonous substance died on Sunday morning at Ahmedabad civil hospital. Yogeshbhai Sarikhada,
Ahmedabad, July 31 (IANS) Thousands of Dalits took a pledge here on Sunday not to lift carcasses in protest against the attacks on Dalits by upper caste Hindu activists. The
New Delhi, July 29: Opposition parties on Friday staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha over incidents of atrocities against Dalits and the recent thrashing of two Muslim women in Madhya
New Delhi, July 25: Cutting across party lines, members in Lok Sabha on Monday highlighted the cases of atrocities being committed on Dalits in various parts of the country and
New Delhi, July 25: Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on the issue of atrocities on Dalits, BSP chief Mayawati today alleged that such incidents have increased since BJP came
Beed, Maharashtra, July 25: Two Dalit youth were allegedly beaten by 25 people in Beed, Maharashtra for overtaking a vehicle on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. Both of them were
Muzaffarpur, July 23: A group of people allegedly beat up two Dalit youths severely and urinated in the mouth of one of them on the charge of stealing a motorcycle