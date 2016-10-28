Coimbatore : Dalits and Tribals celebrate Diwali at Koniamman Temple practicing discrimination

Coimbatore, Oct 28: Community bonhomie was at its best in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, when Dalits, tribals and others jointly celebrated Diwali at Koniamman Temple by sharing sweets and clothes.

They even burst crackers as part of the celebrations.

Dalits and the tribals identify themselves as Hindus and their celebration was aimed at breaking all shackles of discrimination.

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, rangoli-making fever has gripped Muslims.

Students of the community were seen taking part in a Rangoli competition at a school in Ahmedabad’s Juhapura area.

Rangoli coloured powder is in great demand across the country.