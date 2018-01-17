#Trump
US Dow Jones plunges over 1000 points

Washington D.C, February 09: US stock markets continue its decline and US Dow Jones has plunged more than 1,000 points for the second time this week. The breakdown of stock markets

US House passes bill to avoid govt. shutdown

Washington DC, Jan 19: The United States House of Representatives passed a Republican-led bill aimed at avoiding a government shutdown. However the fight to get the bill through Congress isn’t over yet. This legislation

US blames North Korea for WannaCry cyber attack

Washington DC/USA,Dec 19: The United States has accused North Korea of carrying out the massive WannaCry attack that infected more than 3,00,000 computers in 150 countries earlier this year. Following

Arab league lashes out at Trump’s Jerusalem move

Cairo/Egypt, Dec 10: Arab Leagues head has called the United States’ decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “dangerous and unacceptable” and a “flagrant attack on a political solution” to

