Tata Motors to launch new Passenger Vehicle strategy sub-brand – TAMO in March 2017

NewDelhi, Feb3:Tata Motors presented on Thursday its new Passenger Vehicle strategy and introduced its new sub-brand – TAMO. It will act as an incubating centre of innovation towards new technologies, business models and partnerships in order to define future mobility solutions. The first product developed by TAMO will premiere at the upcoming 87th Geneva International Motor Show on March 7, 2017.

Guenter Butschek, MD & CEO, Tata Motors, said, “The success of our transformation journey ‘FutuReady’ is measured by our vision and depends on our ability to deliver on our comprehensive strategies for our business units. Our game plan addresses six themes – top line improvement, cost management, structural improvements, customer centricity, new mobility solutions and organizational effectiveness. The introduction of TAMO will help us to co-design India’s automotive footprint by taking new technologies and mobility concepts as a new ecosystem to market.”

TAMO as a new, separated vertical will operate in the first step on a low volume, low investment model to provide fast tracked proves of technologies and concepts. TAMO will act as an open platform to network with global start-ups and leading tech companies, to get access to trends, innovations and solutions, for the design of exciting future products and services.

For the rapidly changing automotive environment, TAMO will transform the experience of interfacing and interacting with customers and the wider community. TAMO will provide a digital eco-system, which will be leveraged by Tata Motors to support the mainstream business in the future.

Tata Motors is aiming to be amongst the top 3 passenger vehicles by 2019, in India. Taking an outside-in approach, Tata Motors reviewed its existing PV product portfolio and formulated a new PV strategy based on the evaluation of different customer segments and global progressions in terms of design, technology and innovation. Tata Motors foresees a strong demand growth in the hatchback and the SUV segments, according to this study.

Mayank Pareek, President, PV Business, Tata Motors, said, “In line with our new PV strategy, our portfolio will include a mix of brand enhancing products and ones that are well aligned to the rising aspirations of the different target customer segments. Our strategy is to deliver 7-8 product variants from two platforms, for greater coverage and sizable economies of scale. Our new architectural approach supports our effort to reduce complexity, enables future technologies and ensures global relevance.”