Tendulkar to lend name for Kerala govt’s anti-drug campaign

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 1 : Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has agreed to a request of CPI-M LDF government in Kerala to use his name in a campaign against drug and liquor abuse in the state.

This was stated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after Tendulkar along with three other co-owners of the Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC) met him at the state secretariat here today.

“Tendulkar has given consent to use his name to strengthen the campaign against liquor and drug abuse in the state. He has agreed to cooperate in the campaign,” he told reporters.

Asked whether Tendulkar would be the state’s ‘ambassador’ for the campaign, Vijayan said all those things would be discussed later.

Vijayan also said the KBFC has agreed to set up a residential Football Academy to train young talents in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Tendulkar said the main mission of the academy was to produce international level players from the soccer-crazy state in the next five years.

“You will have really something to smile in a few years time,” Tendulkar said.

Actor-turned politician Chiranjeevi, actor Akkineni Naagarjuna and Prasad, the co-owners of the KBFC, state Sports Minister E P Jayarajan, Finance Minister T M Thomas Issac were also present on the occasion.