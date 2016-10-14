Tinder introduces ‘Smart Photos’ that showcases your best picture

California,Oct14:Tinder introduces a new feature that highlights your best picture from the collection of photos.

Dating app Tinder recently implemented a new algorithm that is supposed to maximize your match potential. The new feature called ‘Smart Photos’ is programmed in a way that alternates the photo first seen and liked by others as your best shots.

With the latest update, the company said ‘users saw up to a 12 per cent increase in matches.’

‘Smart Photos takes into account each individual’s swiping pattern when selecting which photos they will see first. It’s a system that gets smarter with more input: the more you swipe and the more you’re swiped on, the better the algorithm serves you,’ an official blog post reads.

The latest feature is free of cost and users can obtain this by updating their Tinder apps.