To make the case watertight, Delhi police to conduct DNA, brain-mapping tests on mass molester

New Delhi, Jan 18: To make the case watertight against Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting several minor girls in east Delhi, the Delhi police is planning to conduct DNA and brain-mapping tests on him.

The accused has told the police he had sexually assaulted many minor girls in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, where he currently stays, Ghaziabad and New Ashok Nagar in east Delhi.

The police have been able to identify 58 girls who allegedly had been his victims, and said the girls who participated in the test identification parade broke down during the exercise as they were reminded of the incident when he had tried to sexually assault them.

Three other girls also came forward along with their families alleging that Rastogi had sexually assaulted them.

The Delhi police is providing counselling to all the three victims who came forward after he was arrested.

“With the help of an NGO, we are providing counselling to them and requesting them to file an FIR against him, but they have not given any complaint as of now,” said a senior police officer.