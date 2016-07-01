The 33-year-old Priyanka Chopra saying She is never dated yet

Los Angeles , July 1: Priyanka Chopra has always been secretive about her love life and the actress, who is riding high on her success in Hollywood, says she has never been on a casual date ever.

The 33-year-old “Quantico” actress opened up about her love life in an interview with InStyle magazine.

“I’ve never dated. I’ve always been in relationship,” Priyanka said.

The actress, who will next be seen playing main antagonist Victoria Leeds in “Baywatch,” said the concept of going on casual dates doesn’t exist in India.

“It’s very different. You like someone, you court each other, you get into a relationship. You’re answerable to each other. Whereas the non-answerability of dating, my god, I don’t know if I would ever be able to,” she added.

In the past Priyanka has been linked to actors Shahid Kapoor and Harman Baweja.