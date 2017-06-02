5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi and adjoining areas of National Capital Region with epicenter at Rohtak

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude struck Delhi and adjoining areas of National Capital Region (NCR) early morning today, the India Meteorological Department said.

The earthquake struck at 4:25 am and had its epicenter near Rohtak in Haryana. The tremors lasted for nearly one minute.

The earthquake originated at a depth of 22 km.

There are no immediate causalities reported as if for now.

More details awaited.