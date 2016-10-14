Another life ended for Jayalalithaa : This time Vellayappan from Tirupur

Coimbatore, Oct 14: Upset over the reports of the ill-health of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, a 70-year-old AIADMK worker allegedly committed suicide in nearby Tirupur district, police said today.

Vellayappan, a former town secretary of AIADMK in Tirupur, had appeared dejected ever since Jayalalithaa was hospitalised on September 22.

He seemed more aggrieved on reading the news reports about the Chief Minister and consumed poison yesterday in his house in Sholayur in Tirupur district, police said.

He was admitted to Tirupur Government Hospital and later brought to the Government hospital here, where he died without responding to treatment, they said.