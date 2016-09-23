Apple partners with Flipkart to sell iPhone 7

BENGALURU,Sept23: Apple has partnered with Flipkart to sell itsiPhone 7 on the Bengaluru-based etailer’s platform from October 7. Flipkart will source iPhone 7 directly from Apple, unlike previous years when it would source the phones from third-party sellers.

This is the first time that Apple has partnered with a consumer-facing online player to sell a new iPhone version. Infibeam, which has been an Apple partner for some years, will also receive the new iPhones directly, but it is known more as a bulk seller, one that does not deal with consumers directly.

The development was first reported by online portal BGR.in. When contacted by TOI, Flipkart declined to comment on the matter while an e-mail sent to the Apple India spokesperson did not elicit any response.

Flipkart, which has the largest etail market share in India, generates a major chunk of its revenues from sales of smartphones. Multiple smartphone brands, including Motorola and LeEco, sell exclusively on Flipkart. TOI reported on September 22 that Flipkart sold 1 lakh units of Motorola’s latest E3 range in 24 hours on Tuesday .

The iPhone 7 deal should give Flipkart a leg up, at a time when it is facing stiff competition from American rival Amazon which has been investing heavily in the Indian market. The tie-up may help provide fresh excitement during the festival season sales.Amazon too may offer iPhone 7s on its platform, but the absence of a direct deal with Apple will mean the margins it gets will be lower, and it will probably have less flexibility in managing the supply chain.