Priyanka Chopra defeats Jimmy Fallon in apple bobbing competition

LA,Sept22:Actress Priyanka Chopra, who made heads turn on the red carpet at the 68th Emmy Awards with her scarlet ensemble, recently appeared as a guest at Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show”. She came to the show to promote the upcoming second season of American drama series “Quantico” and impending Hollywood debut via “Baywatch”, reports hollywoodlife.com.

During the show, which will be aired in India on Thursday on Comedy Central, Chopra talked about how she became the twirling dancing emoji after her debut at the Emmy’s days ago. “After I twirled once I was doing it all night! All of the photographers were asking me to twirl and then onstage Tom made me twirl and I was always only twirling. I’m the twirling dancing emoji now!”

However, it was Priyanka winning the contest against Fallon that seems to be highlight of the show.

Priyanka defeated Fallon in an extremely spicy wing-eating contest during her last appearance. And she was put to the test once more during the episode with a splashy segment of apple bobbing where she beat host yet again.

Priyanka apparently seemed quite pro at the game which is quite popular in America and is specially played during Halloween.

The rules are simple: A large tub is filled with apples submerged in water and the contestants have to get hold of one apple at a time with their teeth and put it in another tub, an empty one, is placed right next to the first. No usage of hands are allowed and the player who manages to put in more apples in the empty tub, wins.

Priyanka began quite well. And it was no surprise that our desi girl went on to win against Fallon yet again by picking five apples and also managing not to mess up her lipstick!

But seems like Jimmy didn’t have a good time playing. He found it extremely difficult to get hold of even one apple although he managed to get one in the end.

Watching Jimmy struggle, Priyanka danced her way off to victory!

Watch the full video here:

You go girl.