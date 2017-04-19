Babri Masjid Case: SC transfers case from Rai Bareilly to Lucknow, trial to commence in 4 weeks

New Delhi, April 19: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the Babri Masjid Case shall be transferred within four weeks from Rai Bareilly court to Lucknow court. And day to day hearing would continue. The Court also made it clear that till Kalyan Singh holds the post of Governor of Rajasthan, no case would be registered against him. That is the Court has excluded Kalyan Singh. It also ordered that the trial has to be completed in two years.

SC directs the Lucknow trial court to commence proceedings in four weeks and makes it clear that there will be no de novo or new trial. It also allowed CBI’s appeal challenging withdrawal of conspiracy charges against Senior BJP leaders including L K Advani.

The Supreme Court says the Babri case against LK Advani and senior BJP leaders will be reopened. The BJP’s top leaders will be tried for criminal conspiracy in the demolition of the 16th-Century Babri Masjid, as requested by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Union Minister Uma Bharti will also have to face criminal conspiracy charges. Others who will face criminal conspiracy charges are Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambara, Satish Pradhan, Champat Rai Bansal & Late Giriraj Kishore. SC also ordered that no adjournment would be given under normal circumstances. No judge, hearing the case, would be transferred.

Advani, 89, along with party colleagues like Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi, are charged with making inflammatory speeches that motivated lakhs of right-wing volunteers or karsevaks to pull down the mosque in 1992. This trial is being held in Rae Bareli.

However, 20 people in connection with the actual demolition of mosque are also being tried in a court in Lucknow.