Meerut, Feb 18:Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Tomar allegedly shot his wife on Friday night following a heated argument. She was rushed to a hospital in Meerut where she succumbed to her injuries.

As per the reports, Kuldeep Tomar also tried to shoot himself after the incident, but was stopped by his nephew. Tomar is currently on the run.

The matter is under investigation and police is on a lookout for Tomar. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post mortem.