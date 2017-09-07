Bombay 1993 blast case verdict: Thahir Merchant and Firoz Khan gets death sentence

Mumbai/Maharashtra, September 7: The court has given the death sentence for the two accused in the Mumbai 1993 blast. The accused Thahir Merchant and Firoz Khan were given a death sentence. The accused in 1993 blast case Abu Salem, Karimullah Shaikh was sentenced to life imprisonment. Abu Salem was fined for Rs. 2 Lakhs also.

Earlier in June, a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court have convicted the underworld don Abu Salem and four others in connection with the 1993 blasts case. About 262 people had lost their lives in the 1993 Mumbai blast.

All the accused were acquitted of the charge of waging war against the nation.

Salem was convicted on charges of conspiracy and terror activities but was acquitted of some charges of TADA which he was framed initially.

Accused Riyaz Siddique also convicted under TADA and other charges, but court believed prosecution failed to prove conspiracy charges against Riyaz.

Accused Mustafa Dossa was found guilty of conspiracy, murder and terror activities in the case. He died of heart attack on June 28, a day after the CBI sought the death penalty for him. Accused Firoz Khan was convicted on charges of conspiracy and murder under sections of IPC, TADA and Explosives Act.

Other accused Tahir Merchant and Karimullah Shaikh were also convicted.

Accused Abdul Qayyum was acquitted of all charges in the case. Court ordered his release on personal bond.

Salem was named in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case and is an accused in a slew of cases related to murder and extortion.

Salem is currently lodged in the Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.

In February 2015, Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in the 1995 in connection with the murder of Mumbai builder, Pradeep Jain.