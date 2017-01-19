Break-up married lover arrested for stabbing girl in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 19: A jilted married lover, who stabbed a girl multiple times, was arrested on Thursday from Delhi’s Najafgarh area.

The 25-year-old, identified as Amit and his cousin, Basant were arrested by the Outer District Police for stabbing the girl multiple times with an attempt of murdering her.

A case of stabbing a lady was received at Najafgarh Police Station and a case of attempt to murder was registered against unknown persons.

However, four police teams were constituted and the blind case was solved in less than 24 hours.

The weapon, with which the girl was attacked, has also been recovered from the accused.