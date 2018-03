Ghaziabad, Jan 16: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday expelled its Sahibabad MLA Amar Pal Sharma for “anti-party” activities.

Ghaziabad district BSP president Prem Chand Bharti announced the decision by party chief Mayawati.

Bharti said Sharma was in league with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and planning to sabotage the BSP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

–IANS