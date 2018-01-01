#BahujanSamajParty
How did BJP win In Uttarpradesh ?

Lucknow, March 11: The BJP’s election campaign began in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls where it had left off in the general elections of 2014, winning 71 of the state’s 80

BSP Chief Mayawati express doubts on EVMs

Lucknow, March 11: Not ready to accept defeat in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)