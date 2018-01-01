Lucknow, January 15: If you wish to meet BSP leader Mayawati, your wishes can come true today. The BSP leader is celebrating her birthday on Monday and the Bahujan Samaj
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, August 23: Asserting that even ‘cow’ has now been politicized like the issue of Ram Temple, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) asked, why the very animal, who is
New Delhi, August 19: The Uttar pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started a sarcastic attack on the previous governments in regard to the deaths of over 70 children in Baba Raghav
New Delhi [India] July 20: Vice President and Rajya Sabha (RS) Chairman Hamid Ansari on Thursday accepted Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati’s resignation from the House after it was
New Delhi, July 19: Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader Sharad Yadav on Wednesday said that the Centre not allowing Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati to speak in the Assembly
NEW DELHI,July18: Mayawati, chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party, who angrily walked out of the Rajya Sabha this morning, has quit alleging that she was not allowed to speak on what
New Delhi,July18:Before the start of Day 2 of the Parliament monsoon session, the Congress moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the plight of farmers across the
New Delhi, July 18: Huge drama was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday when Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said she would resign from the Upper House after
Mumbai/Patna, June 20: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati’s slight opposition to Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind’s nomination as a presidential candidate is
New Delhi, May 10: Alleging that he was involved in anti-party activities and corruption, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday expelled Naseemuddin Siddiqui and his son Afzal Siddiqui from
New Delhi, March 27: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would likely hear the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) Public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking
New Delhi, March 21: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday alleged in the Rajya Sabha that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered with in the just concluded Uttar
New Delhi, March 14: Taking an indication from Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has expressed reservations about electronic voting machines (EVM) and
New Delhi, March 11: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati wrote to Election Commission asking to instantly stop the vote counting and announcement of Uttar Pradesh results. The BSP chief
Lucknow, March 11: Not ready to accept defeat in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)
Lucknow, March 10: Rejecting the rumors of entering into an alliance with any other party, Mayawati led-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday said it would wait for the results and
Varanasi, March 7: The final and 7th phase of polling to elect a new Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held on Wednesday in 7 eastern districts of the poverty-struck Poorvanchal
New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most talked-about politician on Social media giant Facebook from February 19 to February 28 followed by Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow, March 7: The firearms have fallen silent and the soldiers are back in their barracks. With campaigning over for one of the most keenly watched and caustic assembly elections
Lucknow, March 06: Launching a ferocious attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said