BSP leader’s Murder: SP asks BJP not to compromise

New Delhi, Mar. 20: The Samajwadi Party on Monday condemned the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader in Allahabad and asked the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to make no compromises with regard to law and order.

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal said that strict actions should be taken against those who try to challenge law and order.

“We would request the Uttar Pradesh government that no compromise should be done in terms of law and order,” Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal told ANI.

“Earlier when such incidents used to take place during the Samajwadi party regime, the Bharatiya Janata Party used to dub our administration as ‘Gundaraj’. Now their government has come in power and we can see the results,” Agarwal asserted.

BSP leader Mohd. Shami was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on Sunday night in Allahabad.

According to reports, the accused shot Shami near his house.

Shami was a history sheeter.

In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shami had contested against six times winner from the Kunda constituency Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya.

Police is investigating the matter. (ANI)