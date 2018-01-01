#BSP
Mohammad Shami
BSP leader shot dead in Allahabad

Allahabad, March 20: Hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s swearing -in, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mohammad Shami was shot dead late Sunday night. The murder took place

Mayawati
BSP Chief Mayawati express doubts on EVMs

Lucknow, March 11: Not ready to accept defeat in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)

