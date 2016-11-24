Uttar Pradesh polls will decide BSP’s fate: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi, Nov 24: Taking a dig at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati for daring Prime Minster Narendra Modi to dissolve the Parliament and conduct an election to get the ‘real’ pulse of the people with regard to the demonetisation move, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister would come to know about her party’s fate post next year’s state assembly polls.

“She will get to know her party’s fate after the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls,” Jaitley told the media here.

Maywati earlier today termed the survey on demonetisation as “bogus” and “sponsored”.

“This survey is bogus and a sponsored one which has no truth. The survey may have mentioned that 90 percent people, especially the people from rural areas, supported this issue, but the rural areas have no access to banks, ATMs and internet. How did they support the cause,” Mayawati told reporters here.

Earlier expressing his gratitude to the nation for its “historic participation” in a survey on demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said it was satisfying to read insightful views and comments.

“I thank people for the historic participation in the survey. It’s satisfying to read the insightful views and comments. ,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi urged the nation to share the first-hand views on the demonetisation move by taking part in the survey on the ‘NM’ Application.

“I want your first-hand view on the decision taken regarding currency notes. Take part in the survey on the NM App.,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (ANI)