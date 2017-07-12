Meerut: Former BSP MLA Yaqub Qureshi’s daughter thrashes school students

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12: Former Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLA Yaqub Qureshi’s daughter allegedly thrashed four girls of Class-VIII in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Wednesday.

Describing the incident, the principal of Meerut Public School told ANI, “Two class-VIII girls didn’t attend classes; their relatives came to school and beat up the girls who complained about them. A case has been registered against them.”

The Superintendent of Police, Meerut said that the students were terrified after the incident.

“We are examining CCTV footage. Parents of other students have also raised concern”, he added.

Qureshi’s daughter was accompanied by two women and 10 armed men.

Qureshi denied the accusation and said it was aimed at maligning his image. “My granddaughter studies in the school. The media and BJP are trying to create differences… This incident is being highlighted unnecessarily,’’ he said.

“I am not saying that this would not have happened. Maybe, some children would have gotten slapped but anyone can go to the school and claim that they were favoring my granddaughter. We are staying quiet because we do not want to disturb harmony in the area,” he said.

