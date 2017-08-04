RSS worker murder in Kerala: Arun Jaitley to visit victim’s kin on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), August 4: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that he will visit the house of slain Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ward councillors on August 6, who were allegedly attacked by CPI (M) workers in various parts of Thiruvananthapuram last week.

“I will be on Sunday visiting homes of some people who have been killed, belonging to my party and other organisations,” Jaitley said.

Meanwhile, eight suspects have been detained in the murder of the RSS worker and taken into custody in connection with the case.

Earlier on Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the murder and called for an all-party meeting on August 6 regarding the same.

He said that party offices and workers’ houses can’t be attacked and political parties should be more vigilant and ask workers to keep away from such incidents.

“It’s sure that some unfortunate incidents have happened in the state. Due to this, it has been decided that meeting between leaders of all political parties be held and it will be done district wise,” he said.

Earlier on July 30, Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera said that impartial probe will be conducted into the RSS worker death case and said that strong and firm action will be taken against the culprits.

A 34-year-old RSS leader was murdered in Kozhikode late July 29.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Communist Party of India- Marxist [CPI-M]-led LDF government in Kerala for the killing of RSS leader.

The Kerala DGP also apprised about ‘Gundaquad’ (anti-goon squad) in the city, which has not been used for quite some time.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh last Sunday called on Vijayan to nab the perpetrators and bring them to justice expeditiously.

Rajnath took to his Twitter handle to inform about the same and wrote that ‘political violence is unacceptable in a democracy’.

“Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinrayi Vijayan today regarding the recent incidents of political violence in the state,” he tweeted.

“I have expressed my concern with the law and order situation in the state of Kerala. Political violence is unacceptable in a democracy,” he added.

He even requested the Chief Minister to curb the political violence in the state.

“I expect that the political violence in Kerala is curbed and that the perpetrators are brought to justice expeditiously,” he tweeted.