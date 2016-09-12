Cauvery Protests: US issues advisory to its nationals

New York, Sep 12: The US today issued an advisory asking its citizens to avoid visiting areas where protests are taking place in Karnataka, including Bengaluru city, and review their personal security plans.

The security advisory comes in the wake of violent protests in various parts of Bengaluru city, where a number of American companies, including IT firms have offices.

“Tensions in Karnataka, including the city of Bengaluru (Bangalore) continue to run high following a Supreme Court order that Karnataka release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Sections of the Bangalore-Mysore highway are closed due to protests.

“There have been reports of Tamil Nadu-plated trucks being stoned and burned. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibits the gatherings of ten or more people, has been imposed in Bangalore city. As a result, many businesses and companies throughout Bangalore are closed.