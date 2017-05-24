Delhi bus-rickshaw collision leaves two dead and five injured

May 24, 2017 | By :
Delhi bus-rickshaw collision leaves two dead and five injured
Delhi bus-rickshaw collision leaves two dead and five injured

New Delhi, May 24: Two people were killed and few suffered injuries after a low-floor DTC bus lost control and rammed into a group of public transport vehicles here outside the Azadpur Metro station on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the driver abandoned the bus and fled from the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The police reached the spot and launched the investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Mor the details awaited. (ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
This porn star turned actress got her seat in Madame Tussauds museum
Jignesh Mevani was satisfied with the turnout at ‘Yuva Hunkar Rally’
‘Yuva Hunkar’: Jignesh Mewani’s  rally underway in Parliament Street
To promote safe driving; Maruti Suzuki to open 12 automated driving test centers in Delhi
Pune baby in incubator ,sustains severe burn injuries after the incubator caught fire in a hospital,dies
Delhi’s Connaught Place ranks 10th most expensive office market worldwide
Top