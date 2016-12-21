Delhi woman punches and kicks 18 month old son on CCTV

NEW DELHI,Dec21`: A criminal case has been filed by Delhi Police on Tuesday against a woman for punching and kicking her 18-month-old son. The act was caught on CCTV camera.

The video was captured in a CCTV camera which was installed by the mother-in-law of the accused, who then went to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and filed a complaint against the woman. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal assured justice in “an absolutely shocking” incident.

“The mother-in-law of the woman seen beating her son (in the video) approached us and showed us the evidence. The manner in which the woman is beating her son is obnoxious,” Ms Maliwal told reporters.

The woman, a resident of Geeta Colony, is absconding

“We have filed an FIR. The accused has fled and an investigation has been initiated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Omvir Singh said.

The boy’s aunt, Shahana alleged that the woman “used to beat her husband” and other children too.

“My son has been married to this woman for three years and they have three children. She has been beating all her children and husband. We did not have any evidence. We recorded her actions on the camera and approached the DCW,” the victim’s grandmother told police.

Ms Maliwal said the woman could be suffering from a psychic disorder. “Cannot beat animal in manner she beat her own son. Her mental condition needs to be investigated.”

“We are trying to investigate. If that is the matter, then the DCW will try and ensure that this woman gets treated.”

The boy was also brought before the Child Welfare Committee and his custody has been handed over to his aunt and the grandmother.