Twenty one students of Manjeri govt engineering college suspended for ragging

Malappuram,Dec21:At least 21 students of a government medical college in Manjeri of Kerala’s Malappuram district have been suspended following allegations of ragging.

The freshers were made to wash toilets and drink polluted water as part of ragging.

Around 40 students lodged a complaint about the same with the college administration following which action was taken.

The college’s internal committee has begun its investigation and will submit its report to the anti-ragging committee today.

The anti-ragging committee, which consists of representatives from the police and media, will after going through the report file a complaint as per the seriousness of the act.

Just two days ago, six college students accused of severely ragging first-year students of a government polytechnic college in Kottayam surrendered before the police.

According to reports, there are a total of seven accused in the case and two are still absconding.

According to the Supreme Court’s guidelines, accommodations where freshers are accommodated should be carefully guarded by a warden. Also, the entry of seniors and outsiders shall be prohibited after specified hour of night to prevent such incidents.

