Delta Airlines to allow using WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and iMessage while travelling

United States, September 28: Do you get bored while travelling in flights? Then, there is a good news for all the passengers as Delta Airlines is introducing a new facility of giving free access to WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and iMessage. According to reliable sources, this facility would be starting from October 1. To access the feature, the passengers will have to log into Delta’s in-flight wifi portal powered by Gogo.

The SMS messages will not work. Only the mentioned mobile messaging services are supported at launch and users will not be able to send videos or pictures. According to reports, now the passengers can chat with their friends and relatives and that too for free of cost. But, the passengers cannot do live streaming while the journey.

This new facility will enable customers to stay fully connected and exchange real time messages in flight with friends, families, colleagues, and clients via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. The enhancement is part of Delta’s multi-billion dollar investment in the customer experience.