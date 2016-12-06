Dhruva pre-release function happens with Ram Charan and Suma

Hyderabad,Dec6:Hundreds of fans thronged the grounds of Yousufguda Police Lines where Dhruva’s pre-release function was to begin on Sunday evening. The excitement and the anticipation was palpable as the crowd waited to catch a glimpse of the Mega Power Star, Ram Charan.

Anchor Suma, who kick started the event, observed, “It’s been years since such a big film function took place.” Then came a mesmerising musical act by Kerala artiste Stephen Devasi, who set the tempo for the energetic music and dance performances that were to follow. The highlight of the evening, however, was the unveiling of the music video of the song Pareshanura, featuring a seductive Rakul.

While the video received a booming applause, the guests couldn’t stop raving about Arvind Swamy’s evergreen looks. Although Chiranjeevi couldn’t attend the event, there was surprise awaiting the the Mega fans. The show ended with the announcement of Khaidi No 150’s teaser, which will release along with the film.