Faux Pas: Police verify Rahul Gandhi as resident of Indirapuram

Ghaziabad, May 26 : Does Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi live in Indirapuram locality of Ghaziabad?

Obviously not. But the local police have ended up verifying his address as a servant or a driver.

The police post of Shipra Sun City under Indirapuram police jurisdiction verified the personal details of the tenant written as Rahul Gandhi, son of late Rajiv Gandhi who was originally resident of house number 12, Tughlak Lane, New Delhi. The profession mentioned against his name is politics and marital status as unmarried.

Someone seems to have pulled a fast one on the police.

The police said an FIR would be filed if an offence is found to have been committed. “Prima facie it appears that somebody has played a mischievous act. The format of the form is not matching with our presently available form. It might be an old one,” said Gorakh Nath Yadav, Inspector at Indirapuram police station.