Rahul to chair grand old party throne soon?

June 1, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, June 1 : Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is likely to chair the throne of the grand old party, later this month, says sources.

Congress Welfare Committee ( CWC) is expected to meet this month and take the decision.

With Gandhi being elevated as party’s president, AICC reshuffle has also been predicted on the cards.

Younger Congress aspirants are reportedly expected to get key positions in the party, where as the older party functionaries will be asked to step down.

However, difference in opinion in this regard seems to exist within the party.

According to reports, most of the Congress veterans are uncomfortable with what some described as the Rahul’s brusque and impatient style of functioning and wish for incumbent president Sonia Gandhi to steer the helm of the party for some more time.

Tags: ,
Related News
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Congress acquired land, compensated farmer Dharma Patil who committed suicide
Top