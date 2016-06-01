Rahul to chair grand old party throne soon?

New Delhi, June 1 : Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is likely to chair the throne of the grand old party, later this month, says sources.

Congress Welfare Committee ( CWC) is expected to meet this month and take the decision.

With Gandhi being elevated as party’s president, AICC reshuffle has also been predicted on the cards.

Younger Congress aspirants are reportedly expected to get key positions in the party, where as the older party functionaries will be asked to step down.

However, difference in opinion in this regard seems to exist within the party.

According to reports, most of the Congress veterans are uncomfortable with what some described as the Rahul’s brusque and impatient style of functioning and wish for incumbent president Sonia Gandhi to steer the helm of the party for some more time.