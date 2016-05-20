A lot of Congressmen want her to join in active politics.

New Delhi, May 20: After the Congress’s decimation in four states, the clamour for a reshuffle – and a bigger role for Priyanka Gandhi – has grown within the party.

A day before the results, general secretary Digvijaya Singh remarked: “Congress party is in favour of Priyanka Gandhi getting into active politics, but it has to be decided by her family. She has great potential to emerge as a mass leader. As far as we are concerned, we will be very happy if she actively participates in politics.”

As Priyanka Gandhi appears to be a delicate subject for the Congress, spokesperson RPN Singh added a disclaimer, saying: “She is already active in Rae Barielly and Amethi. Further decision lies with the Congress high command or her family.”

The demand for Priyanka Gandhi to be a more politically active figure is not new. A few days back, strategist Prashant Kishor, who is working with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, had also floated this idea.

Soon the same was echoed by KC Tyagi, a JD-U member of the Rajya Sabha, who said: “It would beneficial if Nitish Kumar and Priyanka Gandhi campaign together for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The final decision of course rests with the family.”

Congress general secretary, Shakeel Ahmed added: “A lot of Congressmen want her to join active politics.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said of the situation: “Now is the time for structural action and not introspection.”

Though many are reluctant to comment as they feel it’s a family matter, a senior Congress MP, who does not want to be named, said: “Personally, I would be thrilled if she comes into active politics, but there should also be structural changes.”

Sources say the Congress is pondering an organisational reshuffle soon. The date is yet to be fixed but it could happen as soon as June this year.

There are two options before the Congress. One would be to go in for a complete revamp; a change of general secretaries and the appointment of Rahul Gandhi as President.

Secondly, they could just revamp the organisation and Rahul Gandhi could take over as President later in the year.

In either case half of the general secretaries operating at the AICC will be asked to move on. The new crop of appointees will be a judicious mix of the old and the new.

This will not only augur well for the Congress, but also send a message to the cadres that the party leadership means business.