Enough introspection, need surgery : Digvijay Singh on Cong defeats

New Delhi, May 20: After Congress President Sonia Gandhi called for “introspection” into the party’s ouster from power in Kerala and Assam, her statement was virtually turned down by party leader Digvijay Singh, who suggested a “major surgery.”

“Today’s results disappointing but not unexpected. We have done enough Introspection shouldn’t we go for a Major Surgery ?” Singh tweeted.

He asked if the BJP’s call for ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ was becoming a reality. “Congress has always bounced back from such situations, though the current trend is a matter of serious concern.”

Singh’s tweet came not long after Sonia Gandhi came out with a statement, talking about introspection.

“We will introspect into the reasons for our loss and will rededicate ourselves to the service of the people with greater vigour,” Gandhi said.

The Congress lost Assam to the BJP and Kerala to the Left Front. It only has one major state – Karnataka.

In Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the partnerships that the Congress relied upon, failed.

Shashi Tharoor, former minister and a Congress lawmaker from Kerala, also said that the party needs to “move beyond this cliched introspection business into some serious action.”