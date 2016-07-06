Festival of breaking of the fast- Eid-ul-Fitr

July 6:Ramadan will finish on 5 July this year for the world’s 1.6 billion Muslims, marking the beginning of Eid al-Fitr.This year, it will be on the 6 July, according to Islamic Relief UK. The feasts last up to three days in most Muslim countries.

The celebrations involve a range of traditions, generally including a gathering of family and friends to eat and pray together.

The Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid announced on Tuesday that Eid will be celebrated on July 7 in India as the moon could not be sighted on Tuesday.

The festival has no connection with any historical event but is a day where Muslims thank Allah for the strength, the will and the endurance he gives them, especially during Ramadan.

Regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam, Ramadan is the period when Muslims fast every day from sunrise to sunset. They refrain from consuming food, drink and engaging in sexual relations. It also includes the increased offering of prayers and recitation of the Quran.

On the first morning of the celebration, many gather in local mosques or open-air locations for special prayers called Salat al-Eid, and have breakfast.

Muslims put on their finest clothes for what will be their first daylight meal in a month. Some will exchange gifts, greeting cards and prepare special foods. Eid al-Fitr is to celebrate “the happiness which man feels after successfully completing an important task