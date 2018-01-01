Lucknow , June 25: Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated across India on Monday, announced Muslim cleric Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahal here today. Eid al-Fitr, or Eid, is an important religious holiday
Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated across India on Monday
Lakhs of Muslims offered Eid prayers at Eidgahs in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad
Hyderabad, July 7 : Gaiety and religious fervour marked Eid-ul-Fitr in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Lakhs of Muslims offered Eid prayers at Eidgahs or open grounds and mosques in
For the first time, Lucknow Mosque to allow women to offer prayers
New Delhi, July 6 : In an unprecedented move, Lucknow’s famous Eidgah Aishbagh will, for the very first time, opened its doors for women where they will be able to read
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated by Muslims in Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram, July 6 (IANS) Muslims in Kerala on Wednesday celebrated Eid ul-Fitr with religious fervour at the end of Ramzan, the 30-day period of fasting. Since it rained in the
Festival of breaking of the fast- Eid-ul-Fitr
July 6:Ramadan will finish on 5 July this year for the world’s 1.6 billion Muslims, marking the beginning of Eid al-Fitr.This year, it will be on the 6 July, according