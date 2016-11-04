FIFA World Cup qualifier : Ghana announce squad against Egypt

Accra (Ghana), Nov 4: Ghana have announced a 23-man squad to face Egypt in their second FIFA World Cup qualifier later this month.

On Thursday, Ghana’s head coach Avram Grant handed first call-ups to Portugal-based midfielder Alhassan Wakaso and defender Andy Yiadom of English championship side Barnsley for the crucial encounter to be played on November 13, reports Xinhua.

Former Shanghai SIPG striker and Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been excluded from the team due to an injury.

The team is expected to fine-tune itself in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) for six days before flying for the game to be played at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Ghana, three-time participants in the FIFA World Cup, will be chasing their first win in Group E of the qualifiers after drawing against Uganda at home last month.

Egypt lead the group with three points, two more than second-placed Ghana and Uganda.

–IANS