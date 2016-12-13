Germany to Texas flight diverted to NYC due to bomb scare

December 13, 2016 | By :

NYC,Dec13:A Lufthansa flight headed to Germany from Texas was diverted to a New York City airport on Monday, following a bomb threat called in to the airline’s headquarters, officials said.

Flight 441 destined for Frankfurt from Houston landed safely and was taken to a remote area of John F. Kennedy International Airport around 8:30 p.m., said Steve Coleman, a spokesman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

All passengers had left the airplane and were put up at hotels, while authorities searched the plane, a Lufthansa spokesman said on Tuesday morning in Germany.

He neither confirmed nor denied receipt of a bomb threat, adding that he did not have enough information.

Once the search is complete, the plane will be flown back to Germany without passengers, said the Lufthansa spokesman, Joerg Waber.

Operations at the New York City airport had not been affected by the incident, said Coleman, the Port Authority spokesman.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Germany: Politician resigns after converting to Islam
Pedophile accused of raping 6 in India, faces trial in Germany
Lone wolf shooting attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs kills 26, injures 20 
6 people injured at Frankfurt International Airport as stranger sprays irritant gas at people in check-in counter
Hurricane Harvey: Explosions at flooded chemical plant in Texas
Fire ants form clump like rafts to escape the raging waters and stay afloat in Texas
Top