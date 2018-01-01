Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 30: Mumbai’s heavy flooding that disrupted the daily life of Mumbaikars yesterday, also put a break to local greengrocers’ business. While most of the train and flight services
New Delhi,July4: India bound Mercedes Benz GLA200 given a facelift.Details of the sec are in depicted below. Engine: The engine options for the India bound GLA will stay the same
Florida,June 28:It was not weather or a mechanical problem that diverted a Spirit Airlines flight on June 22. It was the unscheduled arrival of an additional passenger, born midflight, that
SHANGHAI, CHINA,June28: A superstitious passenger delayed a flight from Shanghai for several hours on Tuesday after throwing coins at the plane’s engine for good luck, said Chinese officials. The elderly woman
Kabul [Afghanistan],June3: The first cargo flight of the Afghanistan-India air corridor , to take Afghan goods to India, will leave Kabul for New Delhi on June 15. The India- Afghanistan
Bangalore, May 20: Continuing to strengthen its network in the Asia-pacific region, private carrier IndiGo, announced its first non-stop flight and 5th overall flight between Singapore and Bengaluru with effect
Kansas City,May11: United Airlines is denying that its staff told a Missouri woman to urinate in a cup rather than leave her seat to use the restroom on a flight,
Mumbai,April26: Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday lost his cool and lashed out at Jet Airways pilot for racial discrimination against a fellow Indian passenger on the flight The off-spinner, who is
MONTREAL,April18: Air Canada has apologised and offered compensation for bumping a 10-year-old off a flight, the boy’s father said on Monday, after the Canadian family’s story sparked headlines following a
NEW YORK,April17: An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on
New Delhi Mar. 11 : Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad lost contact with (Air Traffic Control flying) ATC flying over Hungarian air space today. A Hungarian fighter jet
New Delhi, Jan. 14: As many as 25 trains were delayed, 6 rescheduled and 8 cancelled due to the intense fog engulfing the national capital. As dense fog continues to
Islamabad, Jan. 13 : The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) findings from the black box data of crashed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-661 has revealed that only one of the
Panaji,Dec27:On Tuesday, a Jet Airways flight from Goa to Mumbai skidded off the runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport, reported ANI. The flight 9W-2374 veered off the runway while aligning for
By Steve Gorman and Alex Dobuzinskis LOS ANGELES, Dec 24 Hollywood actress and writer Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies, suffered
Boston,Dec23:A troll tactic resulted in an onboard scare and delay of a Virgin America flight out of San Francisco, US. Someone on the flight apparently renamed their Wi-Fi hotspot to
NEW YORK, Dec 23 A JetBlue airline passenger, who media outlets and a witness described as making angry remarks at the sight of Ivanka Trump on his flight, was removed
NEW YORK, US,Dec22: A Yemeni-American YouTube star from New York, Adam Saleh, called for a boycott of Delta Airlines after charging he was removed from one of its flights on
NYC,Dec13:A Lufthansa flight headed to Germany from Texas was diverted to a New York City airport on Monday, following a bomb threat called in to the airline’s headquarters, officials said.
An autonomous flying ambulance has successfully completed its first solo test flight, offering a potential solution for challenging search and rescue missions. Completing such missions in rough terrain or combat zones