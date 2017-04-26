Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Jet Airways pilot for racial discrimination against a fellow Indian passenger on a flight

Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Jet Airways pilot for racial discrimination against a fellow Indian passenger on a flight

Mumbai,April26: Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday lost his cool and lashed out at Jet Airways pilot for racial discrimination against a fellow Indian passenger on the flight

The off-spinner, who is currently playing for the Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians, took to Twitter to say that the pilot named Bernd Hoesslin “physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man”.

In a series of tweets, the senior Indian bowler termed the entire incident “disgraceful” and demanded a strict action against the person concerned.

