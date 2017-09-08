God of Cricket reveals he was never good at scoring

New Delhi, September 8: The greatest batsman ever and highest run scorer of all time in international cricket, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is known as the ‘God of Cricket’.

In spite of all these records, he felt that he was never good at one thing. On Thursday he shared one of his childhood photographs through social media with the caption ‘I never was a good scorer in this field ;)’

I never was a good scorer in this field 😉 #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/fYkWqf6OQl — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 7, 2017

After posting the black and white photo, Tendulkar told that though he could score high in the field of cricket, studies were not his cup of tea.

Tendulkar has been the role model for many aspiring cricketers through out the globe. He had made his debut against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989. Went on to play 200 Tests for India and scored 15921 runs at an average of 53.78 .In the longest form of the game, he has 51 centuries to his name and 49 centuries in ODI cricket.

Tendulkar has earlier asserted that he was the naughtiest kid who always troubled his parents. He is also the most wittiest character in the Indian dressing room.

After playing the historic 200th Test at Wankhede Stadium in 2013, the batting icon had retired from international cricket.