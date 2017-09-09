Independence Cup between World XI and Pakistan: PCB announces panel of umpires and referees

Lahore/ Pakistan, September 9: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a panel of umpires and referees for next week’s Independence Cup to be played between World XI and Pakistan in Lahore.

Aleem Dar of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires and Ahsan Raza of the Emirates International Panel of ICC Umpires will officiate in the series opener at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 12. Shozab Raza, also from the international panel, will be the TV umpire.

The second match of the series, to be played on September 13, will be umpired by Ahmed Shahab and Shozab Raza, with Ahsan Raza as the TV umpire.

The series finale, which will be played on September 15, will be umpired by Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza, with Ahmed Shahab as the TV umpire. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already appointed Sir Richie Richardson as match referee for the series, while the PCB has appointed on-field umpires for the T20Is.

Aleem Dar, who was the ICC Umpire of the Year from 2009-2011, has been appointed only for the opening match as he is scheduled to attend the ICC Elite Match Officials workshop in Dubai from September 13 to September 15.

The World XI includes five players from South Africa, three from Australia, two from the Windies, and one each from Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The following are the umpire and match referee appointments for the Independence Cup:

First T20I: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field); Shozab Raza (third umpire); Ahmed Shahab (fourth umpire). Sir Richie Richardson (match referee)

Second T20I: Ahmed Shahab and Shozab Raza (on-field); Ahsan Raza (third umpire); Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire). Sir Richie Richardson (match referee)

Third T20I: Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza (on-field); Ahmed Shahab (third umpire); Khalid Mahmood Snr (fourth umpire). Sir Richie Richardson (match referee).

(ANI)