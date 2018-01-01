Texas/US, November 6: About 26 people were killed and 20 others were injured in a lone wolf gun attack at a church in rural Texas, this morning. According to the Texas
Texas/USA, August 31: A French chemicals group Arkema on Thursday confirmed that two explosions took place at its plant in Texas’s Crosby and said there was a risk of further
Austin,August31:Whole streets in Texas are underwater, and social media has filled with images of clumps of floating fire ants, massed together in a structure on the surface. Entomologists say it
Texas/United States, August 30: According to media reports from Press Trust of India on Wednesday, a 24-year old Indian student lost his life on Tuesday after being saved from a
Undated, Aug 30 : All residents within 1.5 miles (2.4 km) of a chemical plant in southeast Texas were evacuated on Tuesday as a “precautionary measure” because of the rising
SAN ANTONIO,August25: A Gulf of Mexico storm rapidly intensified on Thursday spinning into the potentially biggest hurricane to hit the mainland United States in 12 years and taking aim at
Texas,August17:Dashcam footage has been released showing three Texas police officers subjecting a college student to a shocking road-side vaginal search that lasted 11 minutes. Charneisha Corley was a 21-year-old college
Texas,August3:This cow wants to rock ‘n’ roll all night and party every day — or so we’d assume, if she’s anything like her human doppelgänger. The ever appropriately-named “Genie” the
SAN ANTONIO, Jul 25: A truck driver was due in federal court today, accused in a suspected human smuggling operation in which 10 people died and dozens more were hospitalized
Austin,July7:Is there ever an inappropriate time to take a selfie? Definitely not, judging by one Texan who posted a selfie from the delivery room as her sister dealt with a
Miami,June23:Tropical Storm Cindy may have been downgraded to a tropical depression Thursday, but that doesn’t mean Gulf Coast residents are in the clear. As the storm moves inland, it’s still
Austin,,June23Sex seems to be a crucial part of relationships for young couples across the world and several pairs across the world are known to try different fetishes in bed to
Here’s another example of how brutal and frightening nature can be sometimes. And boy, will you need a strong stomach to watch this! A video, recently shared on YouTube, shows
New York/USA, March 30: At least 12 people were killed and three others were injured in a crash on Wednesday between a church bus and pick-up truck in south-west Texas.
NewYork , Feb.22 : Four Americans were among the five people killed when chartered plane crashed into the roof of a mall in Australia. According to CNN, those killed included co-founder of
Texas, Jan 18: Every couple has an array of sexual fantasies they have thought of or read about to spice up their sex life as well as marriage and with
NYC,Dec13:A Lufthansa flight headed to Germany from Texas was diverted to a New York City airport on Monday, following a bomb threat called in to the airline’s headquarters, officials said.
Washington,Nov5:US Federal officials have warned authorities in New York City, Texas and Virginia about an unspecific threat of attacks by the al Qaeda militant group around Election Day, putting local
New York, November 4: US intelligence officials have warned local authorities in New York, Texas and Virginia about possible attacks by Al Qaeda, a day before the US presidential election,
Washington,Oct25: A nurse who contracted the Ebola virus while treating the first person diagnosed with the deadly disease in the United States has reached a settlement with the Dallas hospital