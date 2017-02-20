Gonda: 4 injured, BJP campaign vehicles damaged in stone-pelting

Gonda, Feb 20: Four persons received minor injuries and two campaign vehicles of a BJP candidate were damaged as group of locals indulged in stone pelting in Parna Bagulaha village here.

The campaign vehicles of BJP Katra Bazar nominee Bavan Singh had gone to the village, which falls under Ityathock police station area, last night when members of one community objected to it leading to a heated debate, police said.

As the supporters of the BJP nominee in the vicinity rushed to the village, the locals indulged in brick batting leading to minor injuries to four persons, inspector incharge Ved Prakash Srivastav said.

Window panes of two vehicles, including an LED van, were damaged in the incident, he said.

On the complaint of BJP leader Devanand Shukla an FIR has been registered against four named and about 30 unnamed people and investigations are on, Srivastava added.