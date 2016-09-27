Google Assistant is coming soon in Hindi

Bengaluru,Sept27:Google today announced a huge feature that will be welcomed by Indian users, Google Assistant is coming in Hindi soon. What this means is that users will now be able to converse with Google’s new AI-based assistant in Hindi. Google says that the support for the language will be rolled out by the end of this year.

Google Assistant is the new AI-based assistant that was unveiled at I/O 2016 earlier this year. Instead of having to ask pre-programmed questions, users are now able to have a proper conversation with the assistant. So if you ask Google a question and then follow up with more questions, the Assistant will automatically pick up the conversation and return the right answer.

This announcement comes after Google added support for the Hinglish language for Google Assistant on the Allo messaging app. Allo, which was launched in India last week, has a built-in Google Assistant feature that differentiates it from other messaging apps. This feature lets you search for something within the app itself. For example, if you are chatting about having Italian dinner, Google Assistant will show up restaurant options. All this can be done by simply typing ‘@google’. But now, instead of having to converse in English, users can chat with the Assistant in Hinglish too.

Google Assistant is bound to take centerstage across Google services. The upcoming Pixel smartphones are expected to come with a Google Assistant button upfront on the home page. According to Google, it witnessed 10X growth in local language queries in India in the last year-and-a-half and Hindi content consumption is increasing faster than five times the consumption of English content. Google also estimates India’s internet population to reach 650 million by 2020, of which 400 million would consume local content. India is the world’s fastest growing internet market in the world and getting Google Assistant in Hindi makes a lot of sense.